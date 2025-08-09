Young completed four of six passes for 58 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 30-10 preseason loss to the Browns.

The third-year quarterback got the start but only handled the Panthers' first two drives before handing things over to Andy Dalton. Young made an impact in his brief time on the field however, capping his final possession with a five-yard TD strike to Jalen Coker, a score set up by a 29-yard connection with rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan. Young showed signs of growth in 2024 after a disastrous rookie campaign, and Carolina is counting on the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft to take another big step forward with his development this season.