Young completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams. He added 23 rushing yards on five carries.

The third-year quarterback came up with a heroic effort in the upset win, with two of his TD passes -- a 33-yard strike to Jalen Coker in the third quarter and a 43-yard connection with Tetairoa McMillan in the fourth for the go-ahead score -- coming on fourth-down plays. It's the third three-touchdown performance of the season for Young, and second in the last three games as he finally begins to show signs of emerging as a franchise player for the Panthers. Young will get a well-deserved rest during Carolina's bye next week before facing the Saints in Week 15.