Young completed 29 of 41 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for three yards in Sunday's 32-26 win over the Lions.

Young found Tetairoa McMillan for touchdown passes of 32 and 10 yards as they connected 14 times for 192 yards in the absence of Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee), the latter of whom is on IR. Young cooled off in the fourth quarter after leading the Panthers to a 29-19 advantage through three, but Carolina held on for its second win of the season. The 2023 first overall pick is off to a stellar start in 2026, with 1,268 passing yards and a 9:2 TD:INT through four games. Young and the Panthers will be on bye in Week 5 before facing Philadelphia in Week 6.