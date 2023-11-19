Young completed 16 of 29 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also rushed twice for three yards and lost a fumble.

Young once again turned in a very underwhelming performance through the air, averaging only 4.2 yards per attempt and primarily focusing on Adam Thielen when dropping back. The veteran receiver was responsible for half of Young's completions and 74 of his passing yards, with the first overall pick repeatedly running into trouble, including tossing pick-six, when trying to focus on his other pass catchers. Young has now thrown for under 200 yards in three consecutive games while mustering a 2:4 TD:INT in that sample as well. so he'll head into a Week 12 road matchup versus a Titans defense that's normally a favorable matchup for air attacks.