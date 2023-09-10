Young completed 20 of 38 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and added three carries for 17 yards in the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The rookie first overall pick naturally had the spotlight on him in the season-opening divisional matchup, and Young unsurprisingly delivered somewhat uneven results. The Falcons compressed the field significantly for Young, holding him to a meager 3.8 yards per attempt while also sacking him and picking him off two times apiece. The pair of interceptions led to 10 total points for Atlanta, while his one scoring toss went to tight end Hayden Hurst. Young did connect with eight different targets overall on the afternoon and was missing DJ Chark (hamstring), supporting the notion better days could soon be ahead. However, Young will run into another unenviable matchup in his second career start, as he'll take on a vaunted Saints defense that picked the Titans' Ryan Tannehill off three times in Week 1.