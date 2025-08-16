Young failed to complete either of his two pass attempts and rushed once for two yards in the Panthers' 20-3 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

Young and his first-unit teammates only played two series, and as his final line indicates, the 2023 first overall pick couldn't get on the board as a passer. Young targeted Ja'Tavion Sanders and rookie sensation Tetairoa McMillan with his two throws, with the former unable to find the handle on his opportunity despite the ball hitting his hands. He also saw his first pass intercepted by Derek Stingley and returned 31 yards into Panthers territory, but the play was nullified by a defensive holding penalty. While it was an underwhelming cameo for Young to say the least, expectations remain high for him in Year 2 in Dave Canales' offense, and he also was sharp during joint practices against Houston earlier in the week. Young's preseason is now complete, as David Newton of ESPN.com reports head coach Dave Canales has already ruled out playing starters in Thursday night's home preseason finale against the Steelers.