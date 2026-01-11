Young completed 21 of 40 passes for 264 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round loss to the Rams. He added three rushes for 24 yards and an additional score.

The Panthers have tried to hide Young for significant stretches of the season, relying on a particularly run-heavy offense. However, the game plan was more aggressive Saturday, as he reached 40 pass attempts for only the third time in 17 total games this season. Young showed particular rapport down the field with Jalen Coker, connecting for gains of 52 and 37 yards. He also scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown just before halftime while delivering a seven-yard passing score to Coker to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. While Young's performance has been volatile throughout the early portions of his career, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday morning that the Panthers are expected to pick up Young's fifth-year option this offseason. That makes it very likely that he will enter the 2026 season as Carolina's starting quarterback.