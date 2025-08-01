Panthers coach Dave Canales said Friday that Young and other starters will play in the first two preseason games, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Young made one appearance last preseason, throwing a TD pass on his lone drive but then getting off to a dreadful start in the regular season. He was better later in the year after he returned from a benching, especially over the final few weeks, setting up 2025 as essentially a make-or-break season. The good news for Young, apart from his progress late last year, is that he has a solid offensive line in front of him -- with all five starters seemingly healthy right now -- and an upgrade group of pass catchers. Rookie No. 8 overall pick Tetairoa McMillan highlights the group, but there's also optimism coming out of Panthers camp about WR Xavier Legette and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders making strides in Year 2. It sounds like we'll see most of them next Friday (Aug. 8) when the Panthers kick off their preseason with a home exhibition against the Browns.