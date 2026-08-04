Panthers' Bryce Young: Won't play in HOF Game

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that Young won't play in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Cardinals, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Young is entrenched as the team's starting quarterback heading into his fourth NFL season, so he'll be in street clothes for the Hall of Fame Game along with several other key contributors while the Panthers open up more playing time for players competing for roster spots. Though Young showed growth as a third-year player in 2025 and helped lead the Panthers to an NFC South title, he's expected to enter the upcoming season without a long-term contract in place, per Reed. Instead, the Panthers appear content to see how the 2026 campaign plays out for Young before engaging in extension talks.