Young (ankle) didn't participate in Friday's practice and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

As a result, Andy Dalton will start at QB for the Panthers, with Jake Luton expected to be called up from the practice squad to serve as the team's backup in Week 3. Young will now target a potential return to action when Carolina plays Minnesota on Oct. 1.