Young handled all the Panthers' first-team reps QB during Thursday's practice, Joseph Person and Larry Holder of the Athletic report.

Previously, both Young and veteran Andy Dalton had been taking first-team reps during OTAs, but the report notes that coach Frank Reich and GM Scott Fitterer had been eyeing this week as the time to transition to the rookie working more extensively with the top unit. Though Young has yet to be officially named the Panthers' Week 1 starter, it would be a surprise if the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft doesn't land the assignment.