Young split first-team reps with Andy Dalton on the first day of OTAs, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Andy Dalton took the initial reps, but he and Young ultimately evenly split pass attempts evenly with the first-team offense. Earlier in May, coach Frank Reich stated that Young would work with backups to start OTAs, though it appears he's already scrapped that plan. While it will almost certainly take some time for the Panthers to make an official announcement as to their starting quarterback to begin the season, Young looks to be trending toward that role.