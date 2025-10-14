Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Blanked on stat sheet in Week 6
Tremayne failed to draw a target while playing 23 of the Panthers' 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.
Tremayne was held without a reception for the first time since Week 1, ending a four-game stretch in which he accrued a 9-108-0 receiving line on 12 targets. Though he still finished third among Carolina wideouts in snap share (34 percent), Tremayne is likely to see his playing time take a hit if Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is reinstated from injured reserve ahead of the Panthers' next game Sunday at the Jets.
