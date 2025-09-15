Tremayne caught three of five targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

With Jalen Coker (quadriceps) beginning the season on injured reserve, Tremayne has received more offensive snaps and played as the Panthers' No. 4 wideout through two games. He had the best performance of his NFL career in Week 2, catching three of his five targets for 48 yards despite playing just 15 offensive snaps. Tremayne is expected to remain one of the top depth options in Carolina's wide receiver corps until Coker returns to the field.