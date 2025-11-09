Tremayne (hip) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The wide receiver popped up on the injury report Thursday, when had to miss practice, but he upgraded to full participation the next day. With Hunter Renfrow a healthy scratch for Sunday, the Panthers are riding with Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn and Dan Chisena as their wide receivers. Tremayne has 10 catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns on the year.