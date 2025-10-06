Tremayne caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

With Xavier Legette returning from injury and rookie Jimmy Horn making his first appearance of the season, Tremayne logged just 15 offensive snaps and operated as the Panthers' No. 5 wide receiver. He's now logged 121 offensive snaps and tallied 108 receiving yards on nine catches this year. Jalen Coker (quadriceps) could return as soon as the Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys, so Tremayne's role in the Panthers' offense could continue to shrink as the season progresses.