Tremayne caught two of three passes for 32 yards during Sunday's 32-26 win over the Lions.

Tremayne actually led all Panthers wide receivers with 69 offensive snaps, and that extra playing time was largely due to the absence of Jalen Coker (quadriceps). Even with the elevated snap count, Sunday's game was the Tetairoa McMillan show, with the second-year wideout finishing with a 14-192-2 receiving line on 16 targets. After not seeing a target from Bryce Young in the first two games of the season, Tremayne has turned nine targets into 6 catches for 115 yards over the Panthers' last two contests. Carolina is on a bye for Week 5, and Tremayne's role would likely shrink against the Eagles in Week 6 if Coker is cleared to return.