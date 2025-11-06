Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tremayne (hip) did not practice Thursday.
Tremayne wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it's possible he's dealing with a hip injury sustained during practice. If the second-year pro isn't able to return to practice Friday in at least a limited capacity, all signs will point to him missing Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
More News
-
Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Underwhelms again in Week 8•
-
Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Blanked on stat sheet in Week 6•
-
Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Just one catch vs. Miami•
-
Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Another solid outing Sunday•
-
Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Two grabs vs. Atlanta•
-
Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Impresses in Week 2•