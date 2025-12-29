Tremayne failed to haul in his lone target while playing eight of the Panthers' 52 offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Tremayne has now gone without a catch in each of the Panthers' last five games, though he received his first target since the Week 11 win over the Falcons during Sunday's loss. Across 15 appearances this season, the Stanford product has caught 12 of 16 targets for 133 yards. He's expected to continue playing a depth role in Carolina's receiving corps while also contributing on special teams during the Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers.