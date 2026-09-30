Tremayne finished with four receptions for 83 yards on six targets in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Browns.

After playing less than 20 percent of the offensive snaps and failing to draw a target in either of the Panthers' first two games, Tremayne took on an expanded profile in the passing attack in Week 3 while Xavier Legette (knee) was inactive and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) made an early exit. Tremayne ended up playing 62 of the team's 77 offensive snaps (81 percent), leading Carolina in receiving with a career-best yardage total. However, if the Panthers get one or both of Coker and Legette back for Week 4 against the Lions, Tremayne is likely to see his playing time drop precipitously.