Tremayne (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

The Stanford product upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a full practice participant Friday, suggesting he's trending toward playing in Week 10 despite his questionable designation. Tremayne has played a depth role in the Panthers' wide receiver corps this season, catching 10 of 13 targets for for 116 yards over nine games. If he's inactive for Sunday's divisional matchup, Hunter Renfrow could have an expanded role in Carolina's offense.