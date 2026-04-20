Tremayne inked his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with Carolina on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Tremayne will officially return to Carolina for at least another season after being tendered by the club in early March. The 26-year-old was a regular part of the offense for the first time as a pro last year, tallying 14 catches for 160 yards over 262 offensive snaps spanning 16 regular-season games. He also played regularly on special teams and likely will retain the same role as a depth wideout and special-teamer during the upcoming season.