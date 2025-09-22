Tremayne caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons.

The Stanford product finished third on the Panthers in receiving yards Sunday, bringing his season total to five catches for 63 yards across three games. Tremayne ranked fourth amongst Carolina receivers in offensive snaps played (16), suggesting his role could diminish once Jalen Coker (quadriceps) returns from injured reserve. However, while Coker remains sidelined, Tremayne is expected to continue serving as a depth option in the Panthers' wide receiver corps.