Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Underwhelms again in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tremayne didn't draw a target while playing seven of the Panthers' 61 offensive snaps in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.
Tremayne has now gone without a target in three consecutive games after recording nine catches for 108 yards over Carolina's first five contests. The Stanford product's seven offensive snaps Sunday also marked his lowest total in a single game this season. His role on the Panthers' offense has diminished, and he's likely to contribute on special teams in the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.
