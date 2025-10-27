Tremayne didn't draw a target while playing seven of the Panthers' 61 offensive snaps in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

Tremayne has now gone without a target in three consecutive games after recording nine catches for 108 yards over Carolina's first five contests. The Stanford product's seven offensive snaps Sunday also marked his lowest total in a single game this season. His role on the Panthers' offense has diminished, and he's likely to contribute on special teams in the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.