Howard signed a contract with the Panthers on Monday, Jordan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Howard (6-foot-4, 221 pounds), who went undrafted in 2017, participated in the Panthers' rookie minicamp last weekend after spending his rookie season on the Browns' practice squad. The North Carolina product offers plus size for the position, but he's also the owner of a 4.58-second 40 time and has struggled to consistently create separation from NFL-caliber cornerbacks. He might need to flash on special teams in order to stick around in Carolina.