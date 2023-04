Pool is in line to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Pool made the Second Team All SEC in his last three seasons at Arkansas, had 90-plus tackles in each of the last four seasons, and finished as the school's all-time leading tackler (441). He has average speed and has struggled in pass coverage, but Pool is a tackling machine in the run-game and does well to chase down runners in pursuit.