Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Considering he's likely dealing with a short-term concern, Anderson is a good bet to get past the illness before Sunday's divisional matchup in Atlanta. Working behind Christian McCaffrey in Week 1 against the Cowboys, Anderson earned 12 offensive snaps, which he parlayed into seven carries for 35 yards.

