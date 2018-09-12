Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Comes down with illness
Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Considering he's likely dealing with a short-term concern, Anderson is a good bet to get past the illness before Sunday's divisional matchup in Atlanta. Working behind Christian McCaffrey in Week 1 against the Cowboys, Anderson earned 12 offensive snaps, which he parlayed into seven carries for 35 yards.
