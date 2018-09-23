Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Finds pay dirt on screen pass
Anderson rushed twice for nine yards and added a 24-yard touchdown catch on his lone target in Sunday's 31-21 win over Cincinnati.
Anderson was out-touched 30-3 by Christian McCaffrey in this one, but the backup running back made the most of his meager workload. The highlight of Anderson's day was definitely a screen pass that he took 24 yards to the house while barely getting touched. The veteran running back will be hoping the coaching staff incorporates him into the offense more after next week's bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.