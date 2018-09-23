Anderson rushed twice for nine yards and added a 24-yard touchdown catch on his lone target in Sunday's 31-21 win over Cincinnati.

Anderson was out-touched 30-3 by Christian McCaffrey in this one, but the backup running back made the most of his meager workload. The highlight of Anderson's day was definitely a screen pass that he took 24 yards to the house while barely getting touched. The veteran running back will be hoping the coaching staff incorporates him into the offense more after next week's bye.