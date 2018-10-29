Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Gets five carries
Anderson rushed five times for 20 yards in Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens.
Anderson's workload was his highest since Week 1. In fact, it marked the first time he was handed any carries since Week 5. While he's done well in his limited opportunities, averaging an even 5.0 yards per carry, Anderson's small share still severely restricts his value.
More News
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: No touches against Eagles•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Continues to be used sparingly•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Finds pay dirt on screen pass•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Rips off long run•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Practices in full•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8