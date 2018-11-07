Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Handed one carry
Anderson rushed one time for one yard in Week 9's win over the Buccaneers.
Anderson played just three snaps on offense, returning to a very peripheral role after getting five carries the game prior. Halfway through the season, Anderson is averaging under three touches per game, evidencing his lack of involvement behind all-purpose starter Christian McCaffrey.
More News
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Gets five carries•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: No touches against Eagles•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Continues to be used sparingly•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Finds pay dirt on screen pass•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Rips off long run•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Practices in full•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...