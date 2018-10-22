Panthers' C.J. Anderson: No touches against Eagles
Anderson did not get any touches in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.
Anderson played just three offensive snaps, but that shouldn't be surprising considering how sparingly he's been used since joining the Panthers this season. Unless something were to happen to Christian McCaffrey, the veteran backup figures to remain in a restricted role.
More News
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Continues to be used sparingly•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Finds pay dirt on screen pass•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Rips off long run•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Practices in full•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Comes down with illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?