Anderson (illness) practiced fully Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Anderson has put the illness that forced a DNP on Wednesday behind him. As the top backup to Christian McCaffrey, Anderson handled 12 offensive snaps Week 1 against the Cowboys, compiling seven carries for 35 yards. If the breakdown of red-zone runs is any indication -- Anderson matched McCaffrey with two rushes, or one less than Cam Newton -- a clear-cut goal-line option has yet to emerge in Carolina.

