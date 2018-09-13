Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Returns to practice
Anderson (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
An illness kept Anderson off the practice field Wednesday, but he's back at work and thus in line to suit up Sunday against the Falcons. The former Bronco logged 12 snaps (while rushing seven times for 35 yards) in the Panthers' Week 1 win over the Cowboys, while working as the clear backup to Christian McCaffrey (57 snaps). Anderson's fantasy value is modest so long as McCaffrey remains healthy, but if that context changes, he's one of the league's more capable backup/complementary running back options.
