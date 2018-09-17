Anderson rushed three times for 31 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Falcons.

Anderson's total was boosted by a 22-yard run, which marked Carolina's longest play on the ground. He was also targeted twice, but couldn't haul either attempt in. The veteran was on the field for just eight offensive snaps, again emphasizing his backup role to Christian McCaffrey, who finished with 22 touches while missing just four plays.

