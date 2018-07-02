Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Set to work in tandem with McCaffrey

Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site compares the offseason addition of Anderson to the team's signing of Stephen Davis in 2003.

That comparison is probably pushing things, considering that Davis rushed for 1,444 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games in his first season for Carolina. Still, Anderson is a useful back, who is capable of running hard between the tackles, as well as catching the ball out of the backfield. With 2017 first-rounder Christian McCaffrey also in the mix, Anderson isn't likely to log abundant targets in the Panthers passing game, but he should at least fill the sort of early-down role that Jonathan Stewart handled last season, en route to averaging 3.4 yards on 198 carries. Meanwhile, Anderson logged 1,007 yards on 245 carries (4.1 YPC) for the Broncos in 2017. While the presence of McCaffrey limits Anderson's fantasy ceiling, the 27-year-old should earn enough of a workload to maintain a modest weekly floor, which would of course spike in the event of an injury to McCaffrey.