Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Set to work in tandem with McCaffrey
Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site compares the offseason addition of Anderson to the team's signing of Stephen Davis in 2003.
That comparison is probably pushing things, considering that Davis rushed for 1,444 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games in his first season for Carolina. Still, Anderson is a useful back, who is capable of running hard between the tackles, as well as catching the ball out of the backfield. With 2017 first-rounder Christian McCaffrey also in the mix, Anderson isn't likely to log abundant targets in the Panthers passing game, but he should at least fill the sort of early-down role that Jonathan Stewart handled last season, en route to averaging 3.4 yards on 198 carries. Meanwhile, Anderson logged 1,007 yards on 245 carries (4.1 YPC) for the Broncos in 2017. While the presence of McCaffrey limits Anderson's fantasy ceiling, the 27-year-old should earn enough of a workload to maintain a modest weekly floor, which would of course spike in the event of an injury to McCaffrey.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy sleepers: Get Cousins, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Prep pick-by-pick series
Few land in their ideal draft slot, but not to worry. Our experts show you how they built teams...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how to build a team from the No. 1 overall spot in non-PPR leagues,...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Heath Cummings evaluates the No. 2 pick in non-PPR draft, and says it likely means you should...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
When it comes to picking at No. 3 overall, Dave Richard says to start by focusing on Rounds...
-
Picking No. 4 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 4 overall spot in a non-PPR league,...