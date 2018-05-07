Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Signs with Carolina

Anderson signed with the Panthers on Monday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The fit makes a lot of sense, as the Panthers otherwise would've been counting on Cameron Artis-Payne to replace Jonathan Stewart (Giants) as the power complement to Christian McCaffrey. Anderson was released by Denver just under a month ago to save cap space, despite reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career last season. He should form an effective duo with McCaffrey, whose fantasy outlook takes a hit with this signing.