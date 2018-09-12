Anderson (undisclosed) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen if this is a maintenance day for Anderson, or if he's dealing with any sort of injury. The 27-year-old logged 12 snaps in Week 1's win over the Cowboys, while working behind Christian McCaffrey (57 snaps). In the process, Anderson carried seven times for 35 yards.

