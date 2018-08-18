Panthers' C.J. Anderson: Works behind McCaffrey
Anderson gained 39 yards on eight carries and nine yards on two catches in Friday's preseason game against Miami.
Anderson got his first carry with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter, at which point Christian McCaffrey had already piled up 120 yards on nine touches, including a 71-yard rushing score. Panthers coach Ron Rivera has been clear about his desire to get McCaffrey more touches this season, and Friday's game wasn't encouraging for the idea of Anderson matching Jonathan Stewart's 2017 mark of 13.2 carries per game. There should still be room for Anderson to contribute, but it does seem the Carolina backfield will primarily be McCaffrey's show.
