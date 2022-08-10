Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Saunders has been diagnosed with a quadriceps strain and will be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Given the return timetable, Saunders likely won't be available for any of the Panthers' preseason contests, which will make it extremely difficult for him to land a spot on the initial 53-man roster. The former Ohio State wideout was elevated to the Panthers' active roster for Weeks 16 and 18 last year, catching both of his targets for 11 yards.