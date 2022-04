The Panthers selected Mays in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 199th overall.

Mays (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) played guard and tackle at Tennessee, and he has a shot to play either position at the NFL too. His frame and reach are just enough to project as average build for a tackle, and his athletic testing (5.24-second 40, 7.57-second three-cone drill) is above average by tackle standards. If he can't stick there then Mays should make for a fine guard prospect.