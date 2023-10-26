Throckmorton (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Throckmorton suffered a calf injury during Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Dolphins but is now healthy again. The 27-year-old could start at right guard once again if Austin Corbett (ACL), who was activated off the PUP list Tuesday, is unable to play against the Texans on Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Calvin Throckmorton: Suffers calf injury•
-
Saints' Calvin Throckmorton: Returns to field•
-
Saints' Calvin Throckmorton: Sustains rib injury•
-
Saints' Calvin Throckmorton: Practices with second team•
-
Saints' Calvin Throckmorton: Leaves practice with injury•
-
Saints' Calvin Throckmorton: Suiting up for TNF•