Throckmorton (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Throckmorton suffered a calf injury during Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Dolphins but is now healthy again. The 27-year-old could start at right guard once again if Austin Corbett (ACL), who was activated off the PUP list Tuesday, is unable to play against the Texans on Sunday.