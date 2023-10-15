Throckmorton suffered a calf injury during Carolina's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Frank Reich announced after the game that Throckmorton had been added to the injury report with a calf injury. The 27-year-old will now have the team's upcoming bye to get healthy, but if he's not good to go against the Week 8 against Texans Cade Mays will start in his place.