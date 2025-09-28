Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a knee injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jackson was able to walk off the field under his own power, and he'll have his knee injury monitored by medical staff to determine whether he can return. The Panthers would be down to just four defensive linemen if Jackson is unable to play, with Tershawn Wharton serving in rotation behind A'Shawn Robinson, Bobby Brown and Derrick Brown.