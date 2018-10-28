Panthers' Cam Newton: Accounts for three touchdowns in win
Newton completed 21 of 29 passing attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown and 52 yards on 10 carries in Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens.
Newton showed no ill effects from the sore shoulder he's been battling and had no problem leading four scoring drives in the first half for a 24-7 lead against the league's best defense. The 29-year-old was not without good fortune, however, as he benefited from a Baltimore fumble deep in its own territory before throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen, and on the next drive had a pass attempt deflected into the outstretched hands of Christian McCaffrey for another touchdown. The Auburn product now has at least 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and 29 rushing yards in four straight games and next up is a juicy Week 9 matchup at home against Tampa Bay.
