Panthers' Cam Newton: Accurate in narrow defeat

Newton completed 25 of 30 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 30-27 loss to Seattle. He added 63 yards on eight carries.

Newton completed all 14 of his first-half passes, including a seven-yard touchdown to Curtis Samuel in the second quarter. His two-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey gave the Panthers a 27-20 lead with 6:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Seattle stormed back with 10 unanswered points to steal the game. Newton will have a golden opportunity to bounce back in Week 13, as he'll face a Buccaneers secondary that ranks among the league's most generous.