Panthers' Cam Newton: Active Sunday
Newton (ankle/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
The management of Newton translated to limited practices Wednesday through Friday, but there was an expectation he wouldn't miss any action and handle starting QB duties, per usual. He's seeking his first standout performance of the season, which is a distinct possibility against a New Orleans defense that has conceded the most passing yards (793) and touchdowns (six) to quarterbacks after two contests.
