Panthers' Cam Newton: Appears ready for Week 1

Newton (foot) appears to be good to go for Sunday's season opener against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Newton was limited to individual work last week after suffering a mid-foot sprain in the Panthers' third preseason game. Based on comments from Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, it sounds like he's ready to rejoin his teammates in practice, possibly as soon as Monday or Tuesday. The 30-year-old quarterback avoided any setbacks in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, making it through training camp without any issues before he hurt his foot.