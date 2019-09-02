Panthers' Cam Newton: Appears ready for Week 1
Newton (foot) appears to be good to go for Sunday's season opener against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Newton was limited to individual work last week after suffering a mid-foot sprain in the Panthers' third preseason game. Based on comments from Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, it sounds like he's ready to rejoin his teammates in practice, possibly as soon as Monday or Tuesday. The 30-year-old quarterback avoided any setbacks in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, making it through training camp without any issues before he hurt his foot.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Believe it or not: Buy the hype?
Heath Cummings takes one last look at which preseason storylines he believes are leading to...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade A-Rob
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.