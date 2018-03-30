Panthers' Cam Newton: Avoids surgery

Newton (knee) avoided offseason surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton injured his right knee during an opening-round playoff loss to the Saints, and while it didn't prevent him from finishing out the contest and throwing for 349 yards, an MRI the next day revealed ligament damage, cartilage damage and extensive swelling in the knee. The Panthers haven't provided substantial information since that time, other than confirming that Newton avoided surgery. It won't come as any surprise if he's limited or absent when the team begins its offseason program in mid-to-late April.