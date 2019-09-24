Panthers' Cam Newton: Believed to have Lisfranc injury
Newton's left foot issue is believed to be a Lisfranc injury rather than a sprain, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.
Newton was first diagnosed with the mid-foot sprain in the preseason and suffered an aggravation in the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. While the Panthers haven't confirmed that Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury -- a condition in which the ligaments in the foot rupture and cause instability -- that diagnosis would put the quarterback at more risk of requiring season-ending surgery. For now, Newton is expected to treat his foot injury through rest and rehab and is viewed as out indefinitely, leaving Kyle Allen in charge of the offense. After Allen turned in an impressive start in the Week 3 win over the Cardinals, coach Ron Rivera already confirmed that the second-year player would start again Sunday in Houston while Newton sits out.
