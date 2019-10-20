Panthers' Cam Newton: Big contract decision upcoming

If the Panthers cut or trade Cam Newton in the offseason, they'll save $19.1 million from their cap for the 2020 season, in the last season of his deal, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on the morning pregame show.

Thus, it behooves the Panthers to find out what they have in Kyle Allen as Newton is pretty much a known quantity to them. That explains why it might be 'highly unlikely' for him to play after the bye week.